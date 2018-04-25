Comey: ‘Embarrassed and Ashamed’ by the GOP

Former FBI Director James Comey says he hopes Republicans will take a moment to wonder: "What will I tell my grandchildren when they ask me, 'So what did you do? Did you trade a tax cut for the rule of law?'" https://t.co/5ZOcXvvKa7 #ComeyTownHall pic.twitter.com/fu97tw41HH

Wednesday night on a CNN town hall event, former FBI Director James Comey said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the Republican Party in the era of President Donald Trump.

Comey said, “I’m not a Republican. I’ve been embarrassed and ashamed by the way the Republican Party abandoned one of the two things that led me to consider myself a Republican in the 1980s when Ronald Reagan was president. I was attracted that character matters and values matter most of all. That’s where you start in evaluating a person, an entity, a country. That’s non-negotiable. And strong national defense, which I’m still passionate about.”

He continued, “My question for Republicans is, so, where is that? Where is that commitment to character and values? And if people have convinced themselves—we’ll trade it temporarily for a tax cut or a Supreme Court justice, that’s a fool’s bargain. Because the values are all that you have. There will always be another Supreme Court justice, always another tax bill. You lose this, exactly what are you?”

He added, “What I hope they’ll do is ask themselves, Republicans, ‘so what will I tell my grandchildren when they ask me,x so what did you do? Did you trade a tax cut for the rule of law?'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN