Harry Reid: ‘The Less We Talk About Impeachment, the Better off We Are as a Country’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News National Political Reporter Heidi Przybyla, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) stated, “the less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are as a country.”

Reid said, “I’ve been through impeachment. I was a brand new whip at the time. I’d never sat down in the front row. I mean, the Supreme Court was right ahead of me. Rehnquist was up there. I never — I felt so nervous, I was right — everything going on was right in front of me. So, I’ve been through an impeachment, and they’re not pleasant. And I think the less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are as a country.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett