McConnell: Trump ‘Has a Very Legitimate Complaint’ on Appointment Confirmations

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that President Donald Trump had a legitimate gripe with the U.S. Senate for the manner in which the appointments for administration are facing confirmation.

However, McConnell said Senate Democrats were to blame, and he put the tally for cloture on debate for these nominations at 88 times.

“We’ve actually gotten a lot of nominations this year, but the president has a very legitimate complaint. I’ve had to file cloture. — that’s the device by which you stop debate — 88 times in the Trump administration. That’s more than the last six presidents, in the first two years, together. So the Democrats do have an opportunity to slow the process. We’re working very hard to truncate that. For example, we’re having the two votes tomorrow because they’ve decided not to use all the time they could have used. We decided to put the pressure on. It’s a legitimate complaint.”

