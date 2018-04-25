Ronan Farrow: Hillary Tried to Cancel Interview Because I Was Reporting on Weinstein

Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” author Ronan Farrow said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tried to cancel an interview for his new book about the State Department because he was reporting on the extensive sexual misconduct allegations of longtime Clinton donor Harvey Weinstein.

STEPHANOPOULOS : You spoke with every living secretary of state. What surprised you most?

FARROW: A lot of things, the level of candor from everyone, from Colin Powell, who said we’re ripping the guts out of the State Department, we’re mortgaging your future, to Rex Tillerson, who gave a lot of access. The honest answers is one of the most surprising beats was how hard it was to get some people on the record. Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting. Her folks got in touch and said, we heard you’re working on a big story, sounded concerned, and tried to cancel that interview.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Over the Weinstein stuff?

FARROW: Over the Weinstein stuff.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m surprised at that.

FARROW: It was surprising.