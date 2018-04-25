Tucker Carlson: ‘You’d Have to Be a Moron’ to Believe Joy Reid’s Claim Her Blog Was ‘Hacked’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson criticized MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid for her claim of being a victim of hacking and a “disinformation campaign.”

Archived versions of her blog showed the use of homophobic slurs a decade ago. Carlson said the hacking claim was a “crock” and “a childish lie” that one would have to be a “moron” to believe.

“It was a total crock, and we know it was a crock because Reid’s blog posts were archived by other websites including the Library of Congress in Washington all the way back to 2006. That means in order for her claims to be true, which they are not, the secret hacking plot must have begun at least 12 years ago before anyone knew or cared who Joy Reid was. That’s a lie. It’s a childish lie. You would have to be a moron to believe it. Yet she’s telling it.”

Carlson went on to slam NBC for endorsing Reid’s explanation and reminded viewers that despite being a news organization, NBC was endorsing this “lie.”

