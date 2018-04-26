Comey on DNC Funding Steele Dossier: ‘I Still Don’t Know That for a Fact’

. @BretBaier : "When did you learn that the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele's work?" @Comey : "I still don't know that for a fact." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/Eh7HzsSebL

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former FBI Director James Comey denied knowing who was the original funder of the so-called Steele dossier, which was used to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign operative Carter Page.

When asked by “Special Report” host Bret Baier when he learned that the Democratic National Committee and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign funded it, Comey replied, “I still don’t know that for a fact.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor