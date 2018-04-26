Jason Whitlock: Kanye West ‘Trying to Inspire African-Americans to Have a More Open Mind About Politics

Jason Whitlock on @kanyewest 's pro-Trump tweets: "I think he's probably trying to inspire African-Americans to have a more open mind about politics and to be less demonizing of people we disagree with." #Tucker https://t.co/9VUtrSTgeW pic.twitter.com/V8agv8KeQu

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock weighed in on rapper Kanye West’s tweets that expressed love and support for President Donald Trump.

Whitlock said he believes West is “trying to inspire African-Americans to have an open mind about politics.”

“I think he’s probably trying to inspire African-Americans to have a more open mind about politics and to be less demonizing of people we disagree with and understand that we’re all flawed, our president is flawed, but that doesn’t mean it’s an effective strategy to write that person off or write that side of politics off,” Whitlock told Tucker Carlson.

He added, “I just think Kanye’s being true to himself.”

Whitlock went on to say there has not been a competition for the black vote for 50-60 years, which is hurting the black community.

