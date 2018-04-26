Pelosi: ‘I Discourage Any Discussion of Impeachment’ – ‘It’s a Gift to the Republicans’

During a news conference on Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discouraged Democrats from talking about impeachment and said, “it’s a gift to the Republicans to talk about impeachment.”

Pelosi said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:45] “I don’t think that we should be talking about impeachment. I’ve been very clear, right from the start. There is a process at work that will either yield or not information that will be dispositive of that issue.”

She added that the 2018 election “is not about what’s going on in the White House and the rest of that. It’s about our addressing the needs of the American people.”

Pelosi further stated, “[I]mpeachment is a very serious matter. It is. If it happens, it has to be a bipartisan initiative. I don’t think that we have the information to go to that place, and I discourage any discussion of impeachment. On the political side, I think it’s a gift to the Republicans to talk about impeachment.”

