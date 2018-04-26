Trump: ‘Comey Is a Leaker and He’s a Liar’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump reiterated his previous criticisms of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump took particular issue with how Comey handled a memo he created about a conversation the two had and then “leaked” it a professor that offered it to the media.

“Comey is a leaker and he’s a liar,” Trump said. “And not only on this stuff. He’s been leaking for years. He’s probably been using his friend, the so-called professor, who turns out to have FBI clearance, which he never said. He even lied about that because he never said that in Congress. He said he gave it to a friend.”

