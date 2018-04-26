Trump on Kanye West: ‘He Sees Black Unemployment at the Lowest It’s Been in Our Country’

. @POTUS on Kanye West: “Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country…He sees that stuff and he’s smart.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/TNvp5AHRPm

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump reacted to the series of favorable tweets from Kanye West about him a day earlier.

Trump attributed it to the economic advances made during his administration.

“I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people frankly, but Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country, OK?” Trump said. “He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment, women unemployment, the lowest it’s been in now almost 19 years. He sees that stuff, and he’s smart. He says, ‘You know what? Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'”

