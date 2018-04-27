Colbert on Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict: Donald Trump Is ‘Still at Large’

Thursday on CBS”s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert quipped while comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault “there are still plenty still at large.”

Colbert said, “The big story is that, in his retrial today, Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault. You know, in the #MeToo era, it is gratifying to see a sexual predator, however powerful or popular, finally brought to justice. But we can’t forget there are still plenty still at large—speaking of which, Donald Trump called into ‘Fox & Friends’ today. Anybody see this?”

