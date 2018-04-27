Kathy Griffin: ‘Of Course’ Trump Ordered Secret Service to Make My Life Miserable

On ABC’s “Start Here,” podcast, comedian Kathy Griffin said President Donald Trump ordered federal agents to make her life miserable during the investigation resulting from a photo of Griffin holding a bloody head representing Trump.

When asked about Trump not attending the White House Correspondents Dinner, Griffin said, “Of course I wish Trump was going. I’ve known this fool off and on for like 20 years. I mean, he’s actually hired me to roast him.”

She continued, “I’ll tell you something, there’s something funny to me about Sarah Huckabee Sanders sitting in. Trump is so twisted I have not ruled out the idea that it’s going to be Trump just wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like ‘Silence Of The Lambs,’ just ’cause, you know, he likes to act like he doesn’t care what people say about him — comedians and celebrities — but he obviously does.”

On the investigation of the photo, host Brad Mielke asked, “You were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Secret Service, but you did say the investigation dragged on for months, and you have said this goes all the way to the White House. Are you saying that the president personally directed federal agents to investigate you?”

Griffin said, “Of course.”

Mielke pressed saying, “You think he said ‘let’s sic those guys on Kathy Griffin, let’s make her life miserable.'”

Griffin answered, “Yes. You know how he works.”

She continued, “You know, he has a vendetta against certain people. Like I said, it’s unprecedented in the history of the United States that a sitting United States president has used the full power of the Oval Office, first family, obviously Fox News and the right-wing media, TMZ, which reported my tour cancellations in real time, which has never happened, and put me under a two month investigation where I possibly could have been charged with conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States. It’s never happened.”

