Lindsey Graham: ‘Trump Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize’ If North Korea Ends Nuclear Program

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if North Korea ended its nuclear weapons program, President Donald Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Graham said, “Okay, so here’s the deal. It wouldn’t have happened without Trump. It may not happen, but it is the biggest change since the end of the hostilities. The fact that the North Korean and South Korean presidents met, and they vowed to end the war. What happened? Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change. We’re not there yet but if this happens President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

He continued, “All of the criticism of President Trump on fire and fury and maximum pressure – I’m glad he didn’t listen to all of those who failed before him. He has convinced North Korea that you’ve got two options: you can become a normal country or we will take you down if you keep trying to build missiles to hit the American homeland and I think they convinced North Korea and China that Trump is serious. Every president before him tried this. What is different about Trump? They believe in North Korea. If he had to as a last resort, he would stop their nuclear program.”

He added, “We’re not there yet but if we get there it will be because of President Trump. A word of warning – the worst thing that Kim Jong Un could do is to play Trump. To go through all these motions and go back to the old way of doing business, Donald Trump will not tolerate being played. We’re either going to have peace or we’re going to have a war now because Kim Jong Un has made a mistake if he’s not serious, and that’s playing Trump.”

(h/t RCP Video)

