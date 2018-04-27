Maher: Comey and Obama ‘Should Sue Trump’ – We Need to ‘Start Penalizing Liars’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that it’s important to start “penalizing” people who lie and former FBI Director James Comey and former President Obama should sue President Trump.

Maher began by discussing Trump’s interview on “Fox & Friends,” then pivoted to the lawsuits against Alex Jones by the parents of Sandy Hook victims and Summer Zervos’ lawsuit against Trump. He then stated, “I thought, this is the most important thing we have to do in America right now, is start penalizing liars. Because we are drifting further and further away from a place where truth matters.”

Maher added, “I’m just saying that Comey should sue Trump. Obama should sue Trump for saying that he wiretapped him. I’m just saying that I don’t think we can leave this in the court of public opinion anymore. That’s what the liars want.”

