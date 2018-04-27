Pompeo: ‘Absent a Substantial Fix,’ Trump ‘Unlikely’ to Stay in Iran Deal ‘Past This May’

During a press conference at NATO Headquarters on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that “absent a substantial fix,” President Trump is “unlikely” to stay in the Iran nuclear deal past May.

Pompeo said, “[T]he president has made clear, absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the shortcomings, the flaws of the deal, he is unlikely to stay in that deal past this May.”

Pompeo also stated that the concerns the president has about the deal and ways to address them will probably be topics of discussion during Pompeo’s trip to the Middle East.

