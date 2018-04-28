MSNBC Guest: Joy Reid Controversy ‘a Concerted Effort’ by People Who Want ‘to Roll Back Our Progress’

Saturday, Zeke Stokes, vice president of programs at GLAAD, discussed the Joy Reid controversy where archived versions of her blog show the use of homophobic slurs.

According to Stokes, the controversy is just “a concerted effort” by people who want to roll back the LGBT community’s progress.

“I think we have to recognize this for what it is,” Stokes said. “This is a part of a new political and cultural landscape in this country. It’s search and destroy, and this is a part of a concerted effort by people that do want to roll back our progress, to take down voices that are powerful that are our allies. And when we look at what’s happening in Washington D.C., we talked about this list of progress that we’ve experienced for the last decade or so, this administration has attacked our community more than 70 times since Donald Trump took the oath of office in ways that amount to the trans-military ban, taking us off the census and much more sinister ways like sending a clear message to business owners that it’s OK to discriminate.”

