MSNBC Guest: Mike Pence Would Put Gay People in ‘Concentration Camps’ if He Became President

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Brandon Wolf, vice president of the Dru Project, commended host Joy Reid for her apology for the controversy over past homophobic blog posts attributed to her.

Wolf then bashed the “homophobic psychopaths” in the White House, saying it Vice President Pence ended up as president, he would put gay people in “concentration camps.”

“I just want to cut through it all and keep it very real with people about what we’re up against,” said Wolf. “We have homophobic psychopaths running the United States government today. That’s the reality.”

“We have a secretary of state, as was mentioned, that believes that gay people are sinners based on who they are. If Mike Pence, God bless him, ended up in the White House, sitting behind that desk in the Oval Office, he would have us all in concentration camps hoping to pray away the gay.”

