Judge Jeanine to Anybody Not Convinced Jim Comey Was Involved in a Coup: ‘Are You Stupid?’

. @JudgeJeanine to @Comey : "Jim, you were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy, violating the fundamental rules of your own agency... Power, Jim, don't ever forget it - Power is rented - and you, my friend, have been evicted." pic.twitter.com/3r78VwtpUz

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro had a question for anyone who was not convinced former FBI Director Jim Comey was involved in an attempted coup to take down President Donald Trump.

“He’s a liar. He’s a leaker. And he’s a leftist liberal. If anyone was not convinced of former FBI Director Jim Comey’s involvement in the attempted coup from within our own government of the duly elected winner of the 2016 presidential election, I have just one question for you — are you stupid?” Pirro asked.

She continued, “Comey’s book tour was supposed to convince us that he was an honorable, likable, decent man doing his darndest to protect the American people and the Constitution. … Unfortunately for Jim, it didn’t quite work out as planned. In fact, the man is in real legal jeopardy with his leaks being investigated by the Justice Department.”

