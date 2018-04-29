ABC’s Jon Karl: WHCD Jokes ‘Went From Poking Fun to Being Mean-Spirited’

. @jonkarl says he believes Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner “crossed the line,” adding: “This went from poking fun to being mean-spirited.” pic.twitter.com/T7r529EXGl

Sunday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said comedian Michelle Wolf’s comments about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner went too far.

Karl said, “I think that the comedian crossed the line, and this went from poking fun to being mean-spirited. It was very uncomfortable.”

He added, “I think that Sarah Sanders handled herself very well considering what was coming her way, and I think that most people in that room were uncomfortable, were uncomfortable with the direction of the jokes, no question at all, and certainly the only thing it will do is result in probably more goodwill for Sarah Sanders because nobody should have to sit through that.”

