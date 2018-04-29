Anthony Scaramucci on WHCD: ‘What Happened Last Night Was an Atrocity’

"What happened last night was an atrocity," former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slams comedian Michelle Wolf's jokes at the White House correspondents' dinner https://t.co/mInE4D0gk1

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the White House Correspondents’ Dinner “an atrocity.”

Pointing to comedian Michelle Wolf‘s routine, Scaramucci said, “What happened last night was an atrocity, and it was like literally watching Michael Wolff with a wig on. I thought Michelle Wolf was Michael Wolff, actually.”

“I think what you guys are missing is you think it’s totally okay to take a cheese grater to somebody’s face, grate their face, drop the cheese grater and say, ‘Geez, part of your job is to have the right side of your face bleeding.”

He added, “I’ll tell you why it’s an atrocity because it doesn’t help what you’re trying to achieve and what I think all of us are trying to achieve. Your logo says facts first. We want the White House, obviously, to be accountable. We want an openness with the White House. But this constant barrage of attacks, people are human, they’re going to look at that and say, ‘hey, I’m sorry, no mas.'”

