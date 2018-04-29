Bolton: ‘People Around the World’ Have Given Trump Credit for Progress with North Korea

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said world leaders such as the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and French President Emmanuel Macron are giving President Donald Trump credit for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.

Bolton said, “I think people around the world have already given him credit for establishing the preconditions for this to happen in the first place. President Moon of South Korea, for example, has been very clear that but for the pressure, the economic pressure, the political, military pressure that President Trump has put on North Korea we would not be where we are today.”

He added, “I think the maximum pressure campaign the Trump administration has put on North Korea has, along with the political, military pressure, has brought us to this point. I mentioned President Moon before, just this past week President Macron of France, Chancellor Merkel of Germany, Prime Minister Abe of Japan and this morning Malcolm Turnbull Prime Minister of Australia have all acknowledged that we are at this point because of American pressure. relieving the pressure couldn’t make it easier, it could make it harder.”

