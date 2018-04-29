Chris Christie: If Trump ‘Does Something’ on North Korea, He’ll Get a Nobel Prize

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said President Donald Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize if something positive came from the North Korean regime’s willingness to discuss denuclearization.

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: Nobel Prize?

BRAZILE: It’s too early.

KARL: They were chanting Nobel, Nobel in Michigan last night.

CHRISTIE: He’s achieved at least as much as President Obama did to get his Nobel. So, I mean, let’s be fair, you know.

Now, if he actually gets something done here, then I think he will do it. It will kill them over there in Oslo to have to hand it to him, but if he does something on North Korea he’ll get it.

LUNTZ: Look, if he does it, it resets the political dynamic, which Trump desperately needs right now. And the public is looking for something to cheer, they’re looking for something good to happen, so he should be rewarded. He should be at least applauded for trying. And I don’t think that he’s getting the recognition, I don’t think he’s — at this point that he’s getting the recognition for just how significant this is.