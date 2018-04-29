Comey: I Have ‘Serious Doubts’ About Trump’s ‘Credibility’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former FBI Director James Comey said he had “serious doubts” about President Donald Trump’s “credibility.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: You have been a prosecutor most of your professional life. Is he a witness that you would find credible?

COMEY: I would have serious doubts about his credibility.

TODD: The president of the united states?

COMEY: Yes.

TODD: Whether he were under only or not not.

COMEY: Sometimes they can tell the truth when we realize the consequences of not telling the truth in an interview or in the grand jury would be dire. You would have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you.