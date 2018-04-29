Dem Rep Schiff: Trump’s ‘Unpredictability’ Had Something to Do with North Korea Coming to the Table

. @RepAdamSchiff agrees President Trump's "unpredictability" and "bellicosity" helped bring North Korea into negotiations, but warns: "He needs to realize that we may go into a confrontational phase, and he may not want the full blame if things go south." pic.twitter.com/udzwZpSFc0

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s “unpredictability” led to the North Korean regime being willing to discuss denuclearization.

Schiff said, “I think it’s more than fair to say that the combination of the president’s unpredictability and bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the table.”

He added, “But before the president takes too much credit or hangs out the mission accomplished banner, he needs to realize we may go into a confrontational phase and he may not want the full blame if things go south, so you have to be a little circumspect about that. The most important for this president is that when things do become confrontational as is likely to happen, it’s going to be very important that we are lashed up with our allies, South Korea and Japan. Otherwise, North Korea will pick us apart, and this president isn’t particularly good about lashing up with our allies.”

