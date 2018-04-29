Dem Sen Coons: I Give Trump ‘Credit’ for Creating an ‘Opening’ in North Korea

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump deserved “credit” for having created an opening for the North Korean regime to discuss denuclearization.

Coons said, “I will give President Trump credit for helping create this opening the sanctions that he’s helped put in place.”

He added, “There’s going to be a lot of hard work ahead. A summit isn’t a strategy, but having an upcoming summit with an opening where the Supreme Leader of North Korea has already made a number of encouraging offers. I think it’s a terrific opportunity.”

