GOP Sen Lankford: Trump Should Not Call Kim Jong Un ‘Honorable’ — Stick with Rocket Man

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) advised President Donald Trump not to call North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “honorable.”

Lankford said, “I would never use the word honorable to describe Kim Jong Un. I think he’s better to just call him rocket man and be able to stick with that than call him honorable just because he is a ruthless dictator that does public executions of anyone who disagrees.”

He added, “The reason that everyone in North Korea agrees with him is because he kills anyone that disagrees with him,” Lankford added. “He has literally starved his own people to be able to help the elite.”

