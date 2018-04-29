John Kasich on Potential 2020 Presidential Bid: ‘All My Options Are on the Table’

WATCH: @JohnKasich on a possible run for president in 2020: "All my options are on the table" pic.twitter.com/jywIWnTyRh

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) left the door open on another run for president.

“[A]ll of my options are on the table,” Kasich said of a potential 2020 run. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have no clue. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I current job.”

Kasich ran in 2016 for the Republican nod but came up short in that bid to eventual President Donald Trump.

