Kasich: Suburban Women Do Not Like Trump’s ‘Harsh Language’ or Divisiveness

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) predicted the Democrats would do well in the 2018 midterm elections because suburban women who historically vote Republican do not like President Donald Trump’s “harsh language,” and divisiveness.

Kasich said, “I think the Democrats are more energized than the Republicans. The Republicans are going to have trouble in a lot these suburban districts because a number of people who live in the suburbs including women are uncomfortable with what they see.”

When host Jake Tapper asked what suburban women don’t like about President Trump, Kasich added, “They don’t like harsh language. They don’t like division.”

