Maxine Waters: Republicans Are ‘Scared’ Trump Will ‘Take Them Down’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Republicans were “scared” President Donald Trump “will take them down.”

Water said,”I believe that if the facts are unveiled, whether it is in the next six months before the November elections or after that, Republicans are going to hard pressed to stand with this president and to deny that he’s colluded with Russia and that he’s obstructed justice.”

She added, “I think even as Republicans see it now, some of them are whispering. They are embarrassed, they are worried. They’re scared that this president is going to take them down eventually. And so I believe that there will be Republicans that will have to agree with the facts that are going to be presented.”

