Dennis Rodman Says He Played a Part in Kim Jong-Un Warming Up to Donald Trump

During an interview with TMZ Sports, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman took some of the credit for the improved relationship between North Korea and the United States of America.

Rodman says the North Korean dictator’s impression of President Donald Trump changed after reading Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” which he gifted Kim Jong-Un last year in a visit.

“I think [Kim Jong-Un] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time,” Rodman told TMZ Sports.

“And I don’t want to take all the credit. I don’t want to sit there and say ‘I did this. I did that.’ No, that’s not my intention,” he added. “My intention was to go over and try to be a sports ambassador to North Korea so people understand how the people are in North Korea. I think that has resonated until this whole point now. … I don’t ask Donald Trump for anything. You know, I like Donald Trump. He’s a good friend.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent