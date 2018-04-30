Gohmert: Mueller ‘Identifies People He Doesn’t Like and Destroys Them’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) discussed his 48-page report detailing the history of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gohmert said, “In a net nutshell number one he has done tremendous damage, more damage to the FBI by running off thousands and thousands of years of experience purging the Islamic training materials. As some of our intelligence guys say we didn’t know what we were looking for, he blinded us of the ability. But the other thing he identifies people he doesn’t like and destroys them. Leaves terrible destruction in his wake.”

He added, “Mueller and Rosenstein, Weissmann, they all participated in the Russian uranium investigation. They killed the investigation, quieted it so that Russia could get the sale of our uranium. And then Hillary gets 145 million for her foundation. I mean, if they don’t put the kibosh on that investigation, then that sale doesn’t go through.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN