Lindsey Graham: I Don’t Trust Comey — ‘He Was Part of an Effort at the FBI to Give Clinton a Pass’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he does not “trust” Former FBI Director James Comey.

Graham said, “James Comey — I don’t trust him. I think he was part of an effort at the FBI to give Clinton a pass. The way they conducted the investigation was a joke. The thumb was on the scale. The head investigator by the FBI hated Trump, liked Clinton. They were trying to come up with an insurance policy to make sure that Trump didn’t win the election. They talked openly about how much they hated Trump and I think the Clinton e-mail investigation was a joke.”

He added, “This whole thing stinks. We should have a special counsel looking at DOJ corruption.”

