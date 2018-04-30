Schiff: I Want Mueller to Look at Money Laundering – I Hope He’s Not Following Trump’s Red Line

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to the release of the questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller plans to ask President Trump by saying he wants Mueller to look at money laundering and questioned whether the lack of questions on money laundering mean Mueller is “observing the red line the president has tried to draw?”

Schiff said, “I want this special counsel to be looking at the issue of money laundering, and I don’t recall seeing questions there about, did you obtain financing for your projects from Russia? What were your relations, if any, with Russian sources of financing? What do you know about where money went through Trump properties, through Deutsche Bank? Were there any Russian guarantees of your loans? Those questions are not included. Does that mean that the special counsel is observing the red line the president has tried to draw? In my view, the president is not permitted to draw a red line, and anything that might be compromising of our national security is something that needs to be investigated, if they’re credible allegations. So, what was not on the list to me was also striking.”

