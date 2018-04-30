Watch: Titans Offensive Lineman Taylor Lewan Drinks Beer Out of a Dead Catfish at Predators Playoff Game

Some Tennessee Titans players were in attendance Sunday night when the Nashville Predators hosted the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota celebrated alongside a shirtless Quinton Spain, while members of the offensive line held up a dead catfish for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan to drink beer flowing out of its mouth.
Before the game, Lewan tweeted out that he was looking for a catfish for a “friend.”
Dear Nashville,
Im looking for a catfish for a “friend” tonight. If you could help me out, that would be amazing. I think we can all agree bigger is better!
Love, your DAD #NoBadDays
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) April 29, 2018
The Predators went on to win 5-4.
