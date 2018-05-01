Blackburn: A Great Conservative Revolution Started in 2016

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said “a great conservative revolution” started with the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn said, “Things are looking great, and we’re out and about and working hard and working smart. And that is what we’re going to have to do. I think everybody realizes a great conservative revolution started in this country with the 2016 elections. ”

She continued, “People voting to drain the swamp, to return to being a government of, by and for the people, to returning to invigorating that American dream for families and individuals. Putting the focus on securing the southern border, which helps to make our communities and our country safe. And they want more of that. So if you want more of it, they are going to go and vote for candidates that the president is supporting.”

