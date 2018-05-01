Condoleezza Rice: Tillerson ‘Deserves a Lot of Credit’ for Getting ‘Tough’ on North Korea

Tuesday on”CBS This Morning” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson deserved “a lot of credit” for the willingness of North Korea to negotiate with President Donald Trump.

Rice said, “In fact, I think Secretary Tillerson, former Secretary Tillerson actually deserves a lot of credit for putting together a pretty tough isolation campaign.”

She continued, “One of the things that wasn’t noticed, about 20 countries expelled North Korean workers. That meant hard currency going back to the regime was cut off. The regime was running out of military parts. So they come to the table now the question is are they serious.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN