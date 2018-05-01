Lieberman: I Hope Trump Pulls Out of Iran Deal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” former Senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT) stated that he hopes that President Trump pulls out of the Iran nuclear agreement when the deadline for the deal comes in May.

Lieberman said, “I mean, to me, the big conclusion here is that the inspections agreed to by the Iranians under the Iran nuclear agreement of 2015 were lame, were inadequate, were weak. And whatever the president does as we come to this deadline, and I hope really he pulls out of this agreement. Because it’s a bad agreement. It was a mistake.”

