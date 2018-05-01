Meghan McCain on WHCD: ‘This Is a Big Gift to Trump Supporters’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Meghan McCain said comedian Michelle Wolf‘s White House Correspondents’ Dinner routine was a “big gift” to supporters of President Donald Trump.

McCain said, “I will say, this is a big gift to Trump supporters.”

She continued, “There’s already this implication when you hear people like Jim Acosta saying Trump supporters, their brains don’t—whatever the quote is—their elevators don’t go to the top floor, there’s an idea that the media, especially in D.C., hate the Trump administration, hate Republicans, hate people in the middle of the country.”

She added, “It’s a big fat gift to the administration and a big fat gift to the Republicans.”

