Michael Oren: ‘Important to Keep Your Eye on anti-Semitism on the Left’ – ‘That Is the Greater anti-Semitism’ on Campus

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Israeli Deputy Prime Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren stated that anti-Semitism is growing in the United States and that while the focus tends to be on right-wing anti-Semitism, “it’s very important to keep your eye on anti-Semitism on the left. Because that is the greater anti-Semitism on American campuses.”

Oren said, “Anti-Semitism is a rising threat in the United States. But people very much focus on anti-Semitism on the right. I think it’s very important to keep your eye on anti-Semitism on the left. Because that is the greater anti-Semitism on American campuses. And I follow it very closely, with growing concern, and I think that there has to be much more open discussion about it and awareness.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett