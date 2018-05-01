Rosenstein on Freedom Caucus Impeachment Articles: The DOJ ‘Is Not Going to Be Extorted’

During a discussion at the Newseum on Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reacted to the news that members of the House Freedom Caucus drafted impeachment articles against him by stating the DOJ “is not going to be extorted.”

Rosenstein said, “They can’t even resist leaking their own drafts.” He continued by talking about how the DOJ has to have proof, go through a process, and put their name on it if they accuse someone of wrongdoing.

He added, “I just don’t have anything to say about documents like that, that nobody has the courage to put their name on, and that they leak in that way. But I can tell you, there have been people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me, for quite some time, and I think they should understand by now, the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted.”

(h/t NTK Network)

