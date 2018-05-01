Watch: Shaq Throws a Dead Catfish at Charles Barkley

Sunday, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan chugged beer from a dead catfish at a Nashville Predators playoff game.

The “Inside the NBA” on TNT crew brought a dead catfish to the set Monday, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal threw it at Charles Barkley, who was able to dodge it.

Shaq then tried to get Predators fans on set to drink beer from the catfish like Lewan, but they refused.

“Chuck, I haven’t seen you move that fast since the 80’s,” Shaq later said while laughing. “You hit me with that Matrix, didn’t you?”

Co-host Kenny Smith added, “You look like George Bush when he got that shoe thrown at him.”

