Giuliani: I Think Mueller Has ‘Lost’ Power to Subpoena

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, argued that if he doesn’t believe Special Counsel Mueller’s team is objective, then President Trump won’t sit down for an interview with him and there will be litigation over Mueller’s subpoena power, and that he believes Mueller has lost the power to subpoena.

Giuliani said, “If they’re objective, we can work something out. If they’re not, then we have to shake hands and basically go into a litigation over, do they have the power to subpoena? And I think they’ve lost that power. This is a completely tainted investigation.”

