April Ryan: Sarah Sanders ‘Was Very Street,’ While Attacking Me

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” American Urban Radio Network’s White House Correspondent April Ryan reacted to a heated exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

During the White House briefing, after Ryan said Sanders was “blindsided” by Rudy Giuliani‘s comments on the Stormy Daniels payment, Sanders responded, “With all due respect, you actually don’t know much about me in terms of what I feel and what I don’t.”

Ryan recapped the exchange by saying, “Well I’m just leaving the briefing room and I had to decompress. It was a moment. She took this personally and it was not a personal attack. She admitted at that podium just moments ago and I’m sure she’s watching in her office—hi, Sarah—she literally said at that podium that she heard Rudy Giuliani when we heard it. She was watching, she found out all of the information while she was watching Fox last night. So she was blindsided. This was not a personal attack on her. And for her to say something like, “You don’t know me,” that was very, um, street. I know there are street politics here but that was very street.”

She continued, “I’ve been around 21 years at this White House, from the second term of Bill Clinton until the first term of Donald J. Trump. I’ve seen impeachment, I’ve seen war, I’ve seen peace. So I understand the process. I’m not a dummy and do not discredit me.”

She added, “But this is a real issue. It’s not about me, it’s not about her. It is about the fact that the president’s lawyer, who was saying, about a little bit more than a year or so ago, that he was going to be the head of DoJ, and he was talking so much—he never got anything, he never got a Cabinet position—and now he’s talking a lot again, but not talking to the right people in the White House to let them know what’s going on to keep them abreast. This is again showing how inept things are in this White House. Rudy Giuliani has done harm to the president by going on Fox and putting more questions into the atmosphere. And trust, Rob Mueller is watching all of this and taking notes.”

