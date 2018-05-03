Christie: ‘You Can’t Let’ Trump Be Interviewed by Mueller

Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s legal team “can’t let” the president be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

When asked about Rudy Giuliani revealing that Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 that Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels, Christie said, “Rudy has to clean it up. That’s what lawyers are hired to do. He puts it out rather than having some reporter give breaking news that the president reimbursed it, so it’s a typical— it’s a typical thing to do and it wasn’t surprising at all.”

He continued, “I think Bob Mueller is looking at much bigger things than that. When you look at the questions he put out it backs up what we said, you can’t let this guy be interviewed. You can not let the president be interviewed. You look at the list of questions, and without follow-ups, that’s 10, 12 hours of questioning there. You don’t want to expose your client to that.”

