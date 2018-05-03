Dem Rep Lieu: Trump Used Cohen ‘As a Straw Donor’ – ‘Flat-Out Campaign Finance Violation’ and a Felony

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that the president used Michael Cohen as a “straw donor” to hide the source of the payment to Stormy Daniels, which is a violation of campaign finance law and a felony because the amount exceeded $25,000.

Lieu said, “I think it’s pretty clear that the president was using Michael Cohen as a straw donor to conceal the true source of the payment. That’s a flat-out campaign finance violation, and because it exceeded $25,000, that’s a felony. And I think that’s enough to get FBI agents to show up on your doorstep.”

