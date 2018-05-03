ESPN’s Woody: ‘Not a Coincidence’ Anthem-Kneelers Eric Reid, Kenny Vaccaro Remain Unsigned

ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody said it is no coincidence that free agent safeties Eric Reid and Kenny Vaccaro, like Colin Kaepernick, remain unsigned after kneeling for the National Anthem.

Woody said teams can use the “handy excuse” that Kaepernick does not fit their system not to sign him, but argued there is no excuse for versatile players like Reid and Vaccaro.

“When it comes to Eric Reid though, it’s a different scenario because couple things: one, [he] plays the safety position, one of the most important positions in the National Football League. We see how the defense is evolving in the National Football League. It’s a very important position. But, the fact that Eric Reid [is a] very versatile player, played multiple positions with the 49ers — not only was a safety, he played linebacker, he played the slot. He did a lot of different things for the San Francisco 49ers, where you look at him, and you say, ‘This guy can’t be — can’t help our team win?'”

“This is not a player where people can kind of, you know, question whether his skill set has fallen off. There’s no question you look at the film, Eric Reid’s skill set hasn’t fallen off. He’s been a very good player. And I also want to point out that not only Eric Reid, but Kenny Vaccaro, who’s also a free agent for the New Orleans Saints, who also knelt during the National Anthem, do you think it’s a coincidence that both of these guys are unsigned free agents, that hasn’t been signed yet? That is not a coincidence right there.”

