Giuliani: Basis of Mueller Case ‘Dead’ — ‘Sessions Should Step in and Close It’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step in with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and end it.

According to the former New York City mayor, the original basis of the case is dead and is expanding into other things.

“Everybody forgets, the basis of the case is dead,” he said. “Sessions should step in and close it. And say, ‘Enough is enough.'”

Giuliani reiterated his claim that the probe was setting President Donald Trump up for a process crime.

“What they’re really trying to do is trap him in perjury,” Giuliani added. “And we’re not suckers.”

