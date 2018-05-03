Joe Namath: Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid ‘Good Enough’ to Still Have Jobs in NFL

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” former New York Jets great “Broadway” Joe Namath weighed in on the current situation in the NFL where National Anthem protesters Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have had trouble finding work.

Namath said he thinks the league is “smarter” than colluding against players who have knelt, adding the two are “good enough” to still be employed.

“I think in Eric’s case – and even Kaepernick’s case – they are good enough players to be out there and having a job. Why aren’t they? I don’t know,” he told host Stuart Varney. “I don’t believe in the collusion, though. I think the NFL is smarter than that.

