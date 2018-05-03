Joy Behar: ‘Giuliani Is Unconsciously Throwing’ Trump ‘Under the Bus’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealing that President Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 that Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels was Giuliani “unconsciously throwing him under the bus.”

Behar said, “I’ll take a psychological position. I think Giuliani is unconsciously throwing him under the bus because he didn’t make him the attorney general or the chief of staff there. That’s what’s going on.”

She continued, “Giuliani loves to be the center of attention. When Bill Bratton was on the cover of Time magazine because he cleaned up crime in the city, he was fired very shortly thereafter. That’s Giuliani—I’m giving you a tip, Trump. He’s out to get you.”

