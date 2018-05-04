Gohmert: If DOJ, Rosenstein Pursuing Trump ‘Witch-Hunt,’ They’re ‘Nothing But Sadistic Voyeurs’

. @replouiegohmert : "Mueller has a history of not being a man of integrity, but of using and abusing the law to go after people he didn't like." pic.twitter.com/XSzrUQtEbS

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Happening Now,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said if the Justice Department and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein violated the law while going on “a witch-hunt after” President Donald Trump, they were “sadistic voyeurs that ought to be punished the same way.”

When asked if he is surprised the Justice Department did not comply with a Thursday deadline to send documents about the Trump investigation to the House Intelligence Committee, Gohmert said, “Well actually I am extremely disappointed.”

Gohmert said, “It’s another reason that Rosenstein ought to step down. He is now involved in helping covering up his and Mueller and Weissmann misdeeds when they investigated Russia and uranium before, and are engaging so improperly in an investigation here.”

He continued, “It needs to be understood that when the warrant was obtained from the FISA court to go after Carter Page, one of the requirements of the law is that they have to knowingly certify that they’re getting information regarding to foreign intelligence and that they couldn’t get it any other way. And if they’re violating the law intentionally like that, knowing that they’re on a witch-hunt after Trump, they’re not doing anything legally. They’re nothing but sadistic voyeurs that ought to be punished the same way.”

He added, “And that’s why you’re seeing so many redactions from what the Intelligence Committee is subpoenaing now. They don’t want to show themselves to be violating the law. And as Devin [Nunes] has said, just because something will embarrass the Justice Department or Mueller or Rosenstein is no reason to keep it redacted. So they’re covering for themselves. Rosenstein has either got to resign or be fired. It is that desperate right now. It’s out of control.”

